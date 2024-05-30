StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEDS opened at $1.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.08. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 49.29% and a negative return on equity of 158.17%. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.