StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Evogene Price Performance
Shares of EVGN stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. Evogene has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.44.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 70.96% and a negative net margin of 233.66%. The company had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.
Evogene Company Profile
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
