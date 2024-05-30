StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Evogene Price Performance

Shares of EVGN stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. Evogene has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.44.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 70.96% and a negative net margin of 233.66%. The company had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene

Evogene Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evogene stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evogene Ltd. ( NASDAQ:EVGN Free Report ) by 3,000.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 7.52% of Evogene worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

