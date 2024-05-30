Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 699,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.19% of Paychex worth $83,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Stock Down 1.3 %

PAYX stock opened at $118.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PAYX

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.