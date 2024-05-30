Stifel Financial Corp Sells 128,706 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,249,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,706 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 4.80% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $94,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDYG. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,018,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,095,000 after buying an additional 429,985 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 351,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after purchasing an additional 195,914 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,836,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,002,000 after purchasing an additional 194,898 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7,466.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 175,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 172,703 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,455,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,631,000 after purchasing an additional 132,922 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $84.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.44. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

