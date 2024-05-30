Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,300,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596,336 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.12% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $64,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,802,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 178,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4,724.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 267,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,296,000 after purchasing an additional 261,831 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XONE opened at $49.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.64. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $52.43.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

