Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,621 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 48,928 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $74,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,164,000. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,854,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,336,071 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $92,819,000 after acquiring an additional 729,605 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,586,442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $179,680,000 after acquiring an additional 687,556 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,980 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $97,339,000 after acquiring an additional 518,920 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Best Buy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.64.

Best Buy Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $76.52 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $86.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.06.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.08%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $324,991.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $324,991.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $2,293,835.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,105,206.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

