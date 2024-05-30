Stifel Financial Corp Has $67.92 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,126,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,980 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Marvell Technology worth $67,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,005,447,000 after acquiring an additional 421,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,451,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,813,546,000 after purchasing an additional 477,731 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $890,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,495 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 54.3% in the third quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,166,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.05.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $75.56 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day moving average of $65.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $332,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,581,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,985,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,497,911.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $332,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

