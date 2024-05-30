Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,003,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $104,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,504.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,402 shares of company stock worth $17,607,288. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $115.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.79. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.40 and a 52-week high of $121.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Prudential Financial’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

