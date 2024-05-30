Stifel Financial Corp Buys 14,049 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 823,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 14,049 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.15% of 3M worth $90,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in 3M by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in 3M by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in 3M by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $97.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $106.04.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.55.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

