Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,747,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219,543 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.18% of Energy Transfer worth $79,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 41.6% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 45,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,221 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 107.7% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 520,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 269,914 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 157.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 6,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 17.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 116.51%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.