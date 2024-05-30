Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 2,231 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of MercadoLibre worth $69,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,709.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,825.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,557.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,595.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.