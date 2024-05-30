Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 259 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Jabil by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,660,000 after purchasing an additional 359,818 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 197.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 88,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 58,752 shares during the period. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Price Performance

Jabil stock opened at $117.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.03. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.65 and a 52 week high of $156.94.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,874,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. Barclays lowered their price objective on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jabil

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.