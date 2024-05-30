Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 716.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 2,410.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,351,936.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $166.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.18.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

