Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 66,525 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3,450.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,525 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $89.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

