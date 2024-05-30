Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.96 Million Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,082 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 545.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.