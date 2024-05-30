Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $364.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.49. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DE shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.92.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

