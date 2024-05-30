Stephens Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OZK. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

Bank OZK Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.32. 1,661,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.01. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $52.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $406.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.81 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 3.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

