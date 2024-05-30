Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Stepan has raised its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 56 years. Stepan has a payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stepan to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

NYSE:SCL opened at $82.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.42 and a 200-day moving average of $87.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 0.83. Stepan has a 52 week low of $63.60 and a 52 week high of $100.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.29. Stepan had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $551.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

In related news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $174,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,916,602.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

