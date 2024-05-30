Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $78.95 and last traded at $79.11. 541,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,333,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $828,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,855.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $828,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,855.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $26,049.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,377.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,272,030 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,715,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,966,000 after purchasing an additional 29,362 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,419,000 after purchasing an additional 297,067 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,610 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,135,000 after purchasing an additional 398,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,477,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,075,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

