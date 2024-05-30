SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stake Decreased by M28 Capital Management LP

M28 Capital Management LP reduced its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,900 shares during the quarter. SpringWorks Therapeutics makes up about 4.3% of M28 Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. M28 Capital Management LP’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

SWTX traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.45. The company had a trading volume of 227,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,525. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.27. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $53.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. SpringWorks Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2000.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

