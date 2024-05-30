Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Trading Down 1.6%

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 92.50 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 94 ($1.20). Approximately 205,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 108,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.50 ($1.22).

Springfield Properties Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 95.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 85.61. The company has a market cap of £111.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,342.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Springfield Properties news, insider Iain Logan bought 30,000 shares of Springfield Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £24,900 ($31,800.77). 46.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Springfield Properties

Springfield Properties PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company offers in private, contract, and affordable housing. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buying and selling real estate, manufacturing timber kit, and management services.

