SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Update

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the April 30th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of SPI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of SPI traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 17,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,538. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.24. SPI Energy has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.61.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

