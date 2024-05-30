SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is ESL Trust Services LLC’s 4th Largest Position

ESL Trust Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 11.1% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $38,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellerson Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000.

SPYG traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $75.37. 394,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,815. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $76.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.07. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

