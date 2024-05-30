Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SOLV. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones started coverage on Solventum in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Solventum in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Solventum in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

Solventum Stock Performance

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $59.72 on Thursday. Solventum has a 1 year low of $59.06 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.53.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Solventum will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Solventum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Solventum during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the 1st quarter worth about $826,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the 1st quarter worth about $1,766,000.

About Solventum

(Get Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

