Solidarity Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Solidarity Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International makes up approximately 1.6% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,291,000 after purchasing an additional 59,177 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 62,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $38,991,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 71,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,656,000 after purchasing an additional 28,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,257.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:MTD traded down $46.80 on Thursday, reaching $1,390.36. The stock had a trading volume of 69,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,576. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,335.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1,238.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,535.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.69 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.12 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,603.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,383,341 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.