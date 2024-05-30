Solidarity Wealth LLC Sells 6,975 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Solidarity Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,075 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.3% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 451,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $159,841,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 4,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signify Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of META stock traded down $5.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $468.49. 2,834,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,182,324. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.45 and a 52 week high of $531.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $482.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total value of $194,752.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total value of $194,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.57, for a total transaction of $423,150.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,275 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,091.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 731,469 shares of company stock valued at $363,443,903 over the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

