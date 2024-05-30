Solidarity Wealth LLC Sells 480 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Solidarity Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,832,127,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,478,649,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,803,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,385,457,000 after acquiring an additional 285,988 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,441,260,000 after buying an additional 125,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,504,181 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,351,937,000 after buying an additional 364,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.08. 410,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $191.11 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.08.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

