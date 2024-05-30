Solidarity Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Solidarity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,698 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,674,652,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 15,371.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $553,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,530 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 46.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,491,137 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,359 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Walmart by 8.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,873,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,698,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,944,764,000 after purchasing an additional 751,713 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.93. 1,726,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,412,230. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.06. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $65.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 982,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $64,215,464.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 644,511,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,144,629,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 982,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $64,215,464.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 644,511,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,144,629,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,635,908 shares of company stock valued at $425,074,459. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.01.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

