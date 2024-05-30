Solidarity Wealth LLC Has $9.95 Million Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Solidarity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 32,352 shares during the period. Allison Transmission makes up about 3.6% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Solidarity Wealth LLC owned 0.19% of Allison Transmission worth $9,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,334,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 62.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after acquiring an additional 307,322 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 17.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,477,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,264,000 after purchasing an additional 222,863 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,345,000 after purchasing an additional 118,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 217,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 110,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ALSN traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.00. The company had a trading volume of 47,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,608. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.23 and a one year high of $83.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

