Solidarity Wealth LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,449 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 47,237 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE LVS traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $44.00. 778,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,780,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.49. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $61.25.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.46.

View Our Latest Report on Las Vegas Sands

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.