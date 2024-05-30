Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Update

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,200 shares, an increase of 83.8% from the April 30th total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 616,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SCGLY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.90. 234,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,770. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

