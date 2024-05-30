Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.98.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.10. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.2134 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.73%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

