Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Down 1.3% After Insider Selling

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) was down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $153.69 and last traded at $154.14. Approximately 1,485,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,118,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.16.

Specifically, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,880 shares of company stock worth $10,832,965 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.64.

The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.17.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Snowflake by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Snowflake by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Snowflake by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

