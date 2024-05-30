Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Down 3.8%

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.56 and last traded at $37.75. Approximately 193,766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,438,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Smartsheet

Smartsheet Stock Down 4.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average of $42.46.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $303,766.88. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,597.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $303,766.88. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,597.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $219,268.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,354.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,791 over the last quarter. 4.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,879,000. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,705,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,329,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,698,000 after buying an additional 1,226,189 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,388,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 908.1% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,040,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,767,000 after purchasing an additional 937,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.