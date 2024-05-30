Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Slate Grocery REIT Price Performance

Slate Grocery REIT stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.