Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Slate Grocery REIT Price Performance
Slate Grocery REIT stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44.
Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile
