SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Short Interest Update

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
SJM Stock Performance
Shares of SJMHY remained flat at $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25. SJM has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77.
About SJM
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SJM
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.