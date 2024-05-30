SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Short Interest Update

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SJM Stock Performance

Shares of SJMHY remained flat at $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25. SJM has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77.

About SJM

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in rolling, non-rolling, and electronic game gaming operations.

