Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (CVE:SIM – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.50. Approximately 2,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 3,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.75.
Siyata Mobile Stock Down 3.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.30.
About Siyata Mobile
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.
