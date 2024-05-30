Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.1%.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

NYSE TSLX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,234. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.32. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 47.16%. The company had revenue of $117.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.