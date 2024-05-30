Short Interest in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Declines By 27.6%

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,100 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the April 30th total of 272,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,054,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Zion Oil & Gas Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ZNOG traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 765,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,124. Zion Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 434 comprising an area of approximately 75,000 acres. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

