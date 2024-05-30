Short Interest in Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Drops By 82.7%

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decline of 82.7% from the April 30th total of 154,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 266.0 days.

Yangzijiang Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YNGFF remained flat at $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday. Yangzijiang Financial has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18.

Yangzijiang Financial Company Profile

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the investment-related activities in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company operates through Investment Management, Fund Management, and Wealth Management segments. Its investments include debt investments, venture capital investments, microfinancing, fund and wealth management, and investment advisory services.

