Short Interest in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Expands By 559.2%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a growth of 559.2% from the April 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 875,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS WXXWY traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 113,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,908. WuXi Biologics has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile
