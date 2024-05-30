Short Interest in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Expands By 559.2%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a growth of 559.2% from the April 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 875,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WXXWY traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 113,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,908. WuXi Biologics has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development, and manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. It also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sale of medicals; vaccine contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and related business; and material supplier activities.

