Short Interest in West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) Declines By 32.5%

West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,124,500 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the April 30th total of 46,088,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

West China Cement Price Performance

Shares of West China Cement stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. West China Cement has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

West China Cement Company Profile

West China Cement Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement and cement products in the People's Republic of China. It sells cement under the Yao Bai and Yaobaishuini names. The company's products are used in the construction of infrastructure projects, such as highways, railways, bridges, hydroelectric power stations, and water conservancy and water transfer projects, as well as housing and social infrastructure projects.

