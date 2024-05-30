Short Interest in West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) Declines By 32.5%

West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,124,500 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the April 30th total of 46,088,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
West China Cement Price Performance
Shares of West China Cement stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. West China Cement has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.15.
West China Cement Company Profile
