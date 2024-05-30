Short Interest in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Grows By 45.1%

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the April 30th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UITB opened at $45.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.02. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $47.20.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.1358 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

