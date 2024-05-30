Short Interest in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Grows By 45.1%

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the April 30th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UITB opened at $45.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.02. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $47.20.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.1358 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Why American Airlines’ Plunge Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Buy Alert: A Chronically Undervalued Cruise Stock with 50% Upside
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Is It Time to Lock in Profits on These 3 Overbought Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.