Short Interest in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Grows By 45.1%

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITBGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the April 30th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UITB opened at $45.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.02. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $47.20.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.1358 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

