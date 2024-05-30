Short Interest in Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Grows By 445.0%

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 445.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Via Renewables Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VIASP opened at $22.80 on Thursday. Via Renewables has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93.

Via Renewables Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.7605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.34%. This is a positive change from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

