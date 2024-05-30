Short Interest in VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Declines By 73.4%

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the April 30th total of 162,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 270,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VCI Global Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of VCIG stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. VCI Global has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $11.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VCI Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VCI Global stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VCI Global

VCI Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy. It also provides technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.

