Short Interest in Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Rises By 340.6%

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, an increase of 340.6% from the April 30th total of 14,300 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 663,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Treasure Global Stock Performance

Shares of TGL stock remained flat at $3.99 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,693. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.20. Treasure Global has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $109.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45.

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter. Treasure Global had a negative return on equity of 573.71% and a negative net margin of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share.

Treasure Global Company Profile

Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.

