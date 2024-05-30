Short Interest in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Declines By 76.9%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIOGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.09. 6,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,151. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.29.

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

