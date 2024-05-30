Short Interest in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Declines By 62.6%

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the April 30th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synlogic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,686,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synlogic by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SYBX. HC Wainwright raised Synlogic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Synlogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Synlogic Price Performance

NASDAQ:SYBX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.57. 15,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,064. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.03. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.60). Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 189.99% and a negative net margin of 2,284.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

