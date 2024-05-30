Short Interest in SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURGW) Decreases By 54.5%

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the April 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SurgePays Trading Down 12.3 %
NASDAQ SURGW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.50. 14,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,066. SurgePays has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60.
About SurgePays
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SurgePays
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.