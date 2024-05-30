Short Interest in SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURGW) Decreases By 54.5%

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the April 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SurgePays Trading Down 12.3 %

NASDAQ SURGW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.50. 14,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,066. SurgePays has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

