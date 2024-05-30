Short Interest in Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH) Expands By 415.4%

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 415.4% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Steakholder Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ:STKH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.23. 10,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,904. Steakholder Foods has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

